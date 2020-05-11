St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,045. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.