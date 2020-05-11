Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $6,031.87 and approximately $177.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00290089 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00450170 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007389 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,252,392 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.