Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $440,000.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Rifai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $13.33 on Monday, hitting $216.20. 962,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $221.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,855,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

