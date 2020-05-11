Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.03700962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

