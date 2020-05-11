Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

