Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

TSE STN opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.00. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$905.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

