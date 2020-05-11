Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $76.50. 5,043,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

