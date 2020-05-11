Startcoin (START) Hits Market Cap of $168,764.77

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $168,764.77 and $30.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

