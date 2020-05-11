STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00012530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, DDEX and OKCoin. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $34.26 million and $671,731.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03702235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDCM, HitBTC, Tokens.net, DSX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

