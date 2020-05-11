State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 12,372 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,503 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Xilinx worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Xilinx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

