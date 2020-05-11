State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 15,862 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

