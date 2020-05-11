State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,924 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ball worth $30,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

