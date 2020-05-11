State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 41,985 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,647,000 after buying an additional 1,284,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,857,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,715,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,269 shares of company stock worth $59,382,514 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

