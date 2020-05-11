State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $192.34 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

