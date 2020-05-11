State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.34 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.