State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.71 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $30,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,156,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

