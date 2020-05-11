State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH opened at $89.56 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.