State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,590 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

