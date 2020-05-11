State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.