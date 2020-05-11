State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $36.35 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

