State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

