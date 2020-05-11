State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

