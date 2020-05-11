State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

LVS opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

