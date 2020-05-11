State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.50 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

