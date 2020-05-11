State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 41,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Corning by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 211,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 158,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $15,255,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

