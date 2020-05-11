State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

