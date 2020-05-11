State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,830.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 201,395 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $185.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

