State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

