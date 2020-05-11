Status Price Up 61% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and Koinex. Status has a market capitalization of $113.11 million and approximately $76.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02151918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00171607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bithumb, Liqui, IDAX, ABCC, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex, Binance, OOOBTC, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Kucoin, BigONE, TOPBTC, Huobi, CoinTiger, DragonEX, IDEX, ZB.COM, Koinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Upbit, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, OKEx, Ovis, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Neraex, IDCM, Bancor Network and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.