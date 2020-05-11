Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $59.82 million and $4.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.57 or 0.02668468 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00648467 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012790 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,679,953 coins and its circulating supply is 370,705,859 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, GOPAX, RuDEX, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

