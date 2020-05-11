Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.65 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$33.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$23.34 and a 52 week high of C$48.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

