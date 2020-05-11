Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Sterling Bancorp worth $74,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $521,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 301,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,900 shares of company stock worth $244,792 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 433,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

