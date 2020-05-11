STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.69 ($27.55).

Several research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

STM stock traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €22.81 ($26.52). 2,261,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.66. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

