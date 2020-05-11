STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.65.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. 191,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,710. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.