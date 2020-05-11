Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 11th (ASR, ATOM, AXNX, BAYK, BCO, BCSF, BEAT, BFYT, BSGM, BYDDY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 11th:

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Benefytt Technologies Inc. is a health insurance technology company. It primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems and insurance policy administration platforms. Benefytt Technologies Inc., formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

