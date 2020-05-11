Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Store Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

STOR has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Store Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

