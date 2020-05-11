Storeum Achieves Market Cap of $520.59 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 66.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Storeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $520.59 and approximately $744.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storeum has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004095 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

