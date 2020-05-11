Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 46,068 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.72. 222,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

