Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,744,000 after buying an additional 613,557 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after buying an additional 233,921 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. 614,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

