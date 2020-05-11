Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $78.37. 894,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,909. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

