Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

