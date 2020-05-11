Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.46. 4,342,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

