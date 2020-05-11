Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

BSJL traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,020. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

