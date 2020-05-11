Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $61.08. 77,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,724. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.