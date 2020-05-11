Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.23. 4,055,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average is $286.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.