Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 660,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

