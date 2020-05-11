Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.70. 1,998,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

