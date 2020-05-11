Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.82. 3,463,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average of $278.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

