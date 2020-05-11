Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. 417,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.