Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 26,879 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 322,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58.

